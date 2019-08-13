Dangerous heat continues

Excessive Heat Warning: Barbour, Bullock, Macon and Russell counties until 9 PM Central

Heat Advisory: Lee County AL and all our GA counties until 8 PM Eastern

Dangerous heat will continue today with heat index values between 105-115 degrees across the area, stay safe by wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, taking frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water. High temperatures today will soar into the middle to upper 90s with an isolated chance of a shower or storm this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow expect temperatures to be in the middle 90s with it still feeling like 105-107 degrees across the area. A cold front will move through during the late afternoon and evening bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, we won’t cool down that much behind the front but we will lower the humidity and it will feel very different by the late evening.

A few showers may linger on Thursday then clearing for the afternoon, highs near average for most with less humidity. We’ll keep this into Friday and the first half of the weekend with seasonable temperatures and dry weather.