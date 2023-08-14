6:00PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures soared into the mid to upper 90s again today, but many areas felt like there were almost 110 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be scorching again tomorrow as humid conditions linger. Most of the News 3 area is under a Heat Advisory for Tuesday as feel-like temperatures can get up to 110 degrees.

A cool front moving through tomorrow afternoon will start to provide a little relief in the afternoon. As this front moves through the southeast, showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow afternoon, and a few of these may be strong to severe.

Following the passage of this front, drier air will help heat index values be more bearable. Wednesday highs will be in the lower 90s, but some areas may not get out of the upper 80s. Heading toward the weekend, temperatures will slowly warm back up and moisture will move back into the forecast starting next week.