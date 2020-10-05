Delta on course to take over Gamma in the First Alert Forecast

Expect much of the same with perhaps a bit more high cloudiness towards the south and east of Columbus Tuesday. This forecast will remain the same with readings moving on the higher scale because of the tropical air mass coupled with tropical storms Gamma and Delta.

Thursday late we will likely see the first outer bands of Delta after it has intersected, with Gamma. We are still concerned about the strengthening of Delta as it makes landfall Friday somewhere along the Mississippi coast, as of now or the current forecast track.

Severe weather threat always needs to be watched from the outer bands. If there is a window it may be late Friday into the overnight early Saturday. Thursday we will see just passing outer bands and this will be the same for Friday. So not seeing a big spoiler in the forecast until the day Saturday.

Weather Aware: Late Friday through Saturday (All subject to change)

Saturday it’s all about Delta as the energy continues as a tropical storm over Central Alabama and weakens. We are forecasted to be on the southeast side of Delta bringing in gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day Saturday, before it clears on Sunday.

Another cold front sweeps through early next week when we will cool off again and the threat of any tropical system will be put on hold.

Most importantly, we are in the very peak of the tropical Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts through the end of November.