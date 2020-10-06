Delta strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane, forecast to become major storm

Weather

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two days after its formation, Delta strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. Monday advisory.

Hurricane Delta was about 220 miles south-southeast of the Grand Cayman. It was moving in a west-northwest direction at about 8 mph, the NHC said.

Delta’s maximum sustained winds increased to 75 mph, making it the ninth hurricane of the season.

A faster northwestward motion is expected through Wednesday night. The center of Hurricane Delta is forecast to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday. It will then approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula and the Yucatan Channel on Tuesday afternoon or evening, the notice said.

Hurricane Delta is then expected to be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Wednesday night. It is forecast to continue strengthening over the next day or so, and “is expected to be a major hurricane when it nears the Yucatan Peninsula.”

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cuba province of Pinar del Rio, Tulum to Rio Lagartos in Mexico, and Cozumel.

