Columbus, Ga.-(WRBL)-After heavy rain Sunday night and Monday morning, we will have a short break from the rain for our Tuesday and Wednesday. We will still see muggy conditions and a few drizzles throughout the next two days, but no measurable rainfall is expected.

Tomorrow morning expect areas of dense fog during your morning commute. Clay, Quitman, and Randolph counties are already under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 11 AM tomorrow morning. Readings will warm even further tomorrow into the 70s with morning lows still in the mid-50s. Wednesday we will cool slightly back into the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Our next chance for measurable rainfall will come Thursday afternoon. These showers and storms will last throughout Thursday night and will linger for our Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain will move through late Thursday evening.

This weekend we will see drier conditions with clouds clouds beginning to build back up Saturday afternoon after a sunny morning. We will remain dry as we head into next week.

Temperatures will begin to cool off Friday following the passage of a cool front with readings dipping into the upper 50s in the afternoon. This cooling pattern will continue with morning lows dropping into the 30s for our weekend.