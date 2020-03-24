Dense morning fog; Slim chance for a shower this afternoon

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, especially north and northeast of Columbus. Allow yourself extra time on your morning commute or morning errands.

A warm front will continue to lift through the area late this morning into the afternoon, this will give us a very slim chance for a few isolated showers as temperatures warm up and wind become gusty. You can expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70s to low 80s today with gusty southwest winds around 20 mph. A cold front will soon follow late tonight into Wednesday morning with a few showers and a few rumbles of thunder, the best chance for storms tonight into early Wednesday will be along and north of I-20.

After Wednesday we can expect sunny skies and very warm temperatures as high pressure sets up to our south. Highs will be in the middle to even upper 80s with temperatures coming very close to a few old records, it will be interesting to see how close we will get.

Our next cold front moves through late Saturday into Sunday with a slight chance for a few showers.