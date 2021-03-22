Do you want to be a storm spotter for the National Weather Service? Here’s your chance!

Lightning still images taken from video April 9, 2020 @ 1:30am going up HWY 53 towards Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Weather Service in Huntsville isn’t hosting regular storm spotter classes across the Tennessee Valley like normal.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any classes.

The Weather Service is going virtual.

The Birmingham office is hosting a basic storm spotter class Monday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. You can register for that class here.

The Huntsville office will be hosting a basic storm spotter class on Tuesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. You can register here.

The Birmingham office will also be hosting an advanced storm spotter class on Wednesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. You can register here.

Classes are free, last two hours, and at the end, you can register to be an official storm spotter for the National Weather Service.

In the case of the advanced class, you will be able to interact with the NWS meteorologist leading the training via the built-in chat feature.