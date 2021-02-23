Dominant sunshine continues, with a stalled front adding showers this weekend

The sunny and much warmer air continues from this strong high pressure over the region. This weather pattern is stable and very mild. The pollen count will be on the rise when this early warm-up continues.

Just a little perspective…Historically the latest winter weather we’ve had here since modern day records are kept, was March 13, 1993…”Super Storm.” Latest frost days can easily continue through mid-April.

The remainder of this week it’ll be all about a front that will ebb and flow across the region and most of the time we will be on the southeast side of this front.

This means we will remain above average even though the front may slide temporally Friday to across the region this will knock our readings back to average for one day. That will be the mid-60s.

The weekend ahead we can expect weak disturbances riding across the front, sending wave after wave for a passing shower each day through the weekend. The First Alert Forecast will remain well into the 70s for daytime highs and overnight lows into the upper 50s and lower 60s.