Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic

With all eyes on Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic, for us things are looking pretty good.

For Sunday, a few passing showers and storms will be possible as some indirect subtropical moisture moves through the region. One this moves out our rain chances are actually on the decrease and forecast models trend Dorian more eastward this will allow for more dry air to take over across the valley.

Breezy conditions will be noticeable throughout the rest of your Labor Day weekend, but for the coming week copious amounts of sunshine in the forecast with temperatures above average.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dorian remains a very strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph. Dorian is projected to stay a category 4 hurricane at least through Tuesday morning as it turns northward to parallel the coast with the latest National Hurricane Center track.

