Dorian continues to sit over the Bahamas

While our forecast looks to stay calm and dry, all eyes are on Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian: remains a category 5 hurricane with winds at 165 mph and nearly stationary over the Bahamas. Dorian is expected to turn north later today or tonight a move parallel to the coast of Florida and then eventually parallel to Georgia and North and South Carolina. We can expect some weakening over the next few days.

Labor Day: Sunny skies with a few clouds building in the afternoon, temperatures in the low 90s with winds out of the northeast from 5-10 mph but gusting to 15 mph.

Sunny skies for the remainder of the week with clouds building in the afternoon, we’ll continue to see temperatures warming up as well with high temperatures in the middle 90s.