DORIAN: Indirect impacts storm intensifies and slows down

(Subject to Change): The current hurricane track continues to slow down Dorian and intensify the winds around the center of circulation. That being said, a category 4 major hurricane with winds up to 140mph winds and gusts out in the Atlantic and across the Bahamas on Labor Day gusting up to 165mph.

Tuesday afternoon: (This will change) but still appears to be east central coast near Vero Beach (landfall) and or off shore parallel to the coast. Consistently over the last dozen runs the spaghetti plots on each run have favored this eastward path and less central Florida, southeast Georgia, and no hint of the Gulf, even as an anomaly. The NHC (National Hurricane Center) still keeps the cone extended into the western Gulf, southeast Georgia, and now the Carolinas.

Latest run for Georgia: Right now just outer bands (not severe) will be in our weekend forecast, with occasional brief wind gusts, periods of clouds and even passing showers, then sun and clouds. Forecast readings stay seasonal, with lower 90s and overnight lows into the lower 70s.

*Dorian will be the story for most of the week. Enjoy your weekend and just stay informed if you are on the western panhandle of Florida.