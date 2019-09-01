Dorian moving closer to the east coast of Florida

While we continue to track Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic, our weather back home will turn drier for the upcoming week as Dorian is expected to remain off towards the east.

LABOR DAY: Temperatures will be rather warm in the lower 90s with some breezy conditions out of the northeast.

Through the remainder of the upcoming week, dry but warm conditions with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s.

Next chance of rain will come Sunday into Monday of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph and already has made two landfalls in the Bahamas. The damage will be catastrophic on Abaco Island.

Latest models still indicate a northward turn sometime on Monday with it nearing the Georgia coast Wednesday morning as a category 3 with winds up to 115 mph.