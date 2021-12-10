Dozens of workers trapped after collapse at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Multiple workers are trapped at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, following a massive structural collapse Friday night, according to authorities. There are reports that there could be 50-100 people inside the building.

A huge section of the side of the building has been peeled back.

Severe weather has been moving through the area, including a confirmed tornado that touched down in Edwardsville around 8:30 p.m.

Rescues crews from multiple agencies have responded to the scene. There have been no signs of injuries.

One woman said her nephew works at the facility and was driving up to the building when he saw the metal go flying.

