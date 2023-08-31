Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Idalia this Thursday morning has weakened into a tropical storm as it moves through parts of North Carolina. Idalia will move into the Atlantic later today. Several areas across southeast Georgia experienced damage from the strong winds and catastrophic flooding.

Today will be drier even though there is a chance for a pop up shower later this afternoon. This is thanks to a stalled front to our south that will linger through the week. Temperatures today will be warmer as highs reach into the lower 90s.

Tomorrow morning another wave of storms will move northward across the News 3 area. This may impact some morning commutes. These showers and storms will continue through the day. Following tomorrow, conditions will begin to dry out, leaving pleasant conditions for Labor Day.