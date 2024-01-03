Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This afternoon brought cold rain and even a mix of sleet and rain for some areas. These showers will begin to move out this evening and skies will clear later tonight.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will once again be chilly in the lower 30s. After today’s overcast and rainy day, tomorrow will bring big changes. Lots more sunshine is in store and even a bit of a breeze tomorrow afternoon.

Showers move back into the forecast late Friday evening. Rain will continue through late Saturday morning, and some of this rain could be heavy at times. Readings will trend warmer through the start of the weekend, reaching into the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

After a brief break from the rain on Sunday, we start to watch are next storm system moving in at the start of the week. Storms are on track to move in late Monday evening and will continue through late Tuesday afternoon. While we are still several days out, there is already an indication that this system could bring strong to severe storms to portions of the southeast. However, there is still much uncertainty regarding the timing and location of these potentially severe storms.