WATCH: Drone footage of Amazon warehouse damage shows collapsed roof, wall close to football field in length

Edwardsville, Ill. (Storyful) — Aerial footage captured by local Illinois news outlet, RiverBender.com, shows damage caused by severe weather to an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10.

Police said early Saturday that there were deaths at the warehouse on Gateway Commerce Drive South, after “catastrophic damage” was done to the building.

KSDK said a roof and a wall close to the length of a football field collapsed as severe weather hit the area.

Search and rescue operations continued early Saturday, police said.