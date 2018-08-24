Drone video shows extensive flooding on Hawaii Island from Hurricane Lane

Live coverage continues from our fellow Nexstar station KHON2 in Honolulu on-air and online. Click to access: KHON2’s Live Stream for on-air updates and KHON2’s Facebook page for Facebook Lives.

HILO (KHON2) — New video shows the extent of flooding in Hilo on Hawaii Island Thursday due to Hurricane Lane.

Roads and fields are all underwater, including Bayfront Highway.

The area is prone to flooding, but the view reflects just how much rain Lane has brought to the island.

In addition to a tropical storm warning, a flash flood warning remains in effect as bands of heavy rain continue to wash over the area.

The heaviest rainfall has been focused upslope from Hilo and along the Hamakua coast just north of Hilo.

Officials say some residents had to be rescued from flooded homes, and water levels in streams and rivers remain high.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday night, Hurricane Lane showed no signs of weakening over the past three hours, a pause in a slow trend that had persisted through much of the day.

Lane is still a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. It should lose some strength as it gets closer to populated areas of Honolulu, making its closest approach Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.

“The sea surface temperatures are still warm, and we’re still looking at some shear impacting the system,” said KHON2 meteorologist Eric Lau. “It’s just a waiting game right now, because it’s just so slow-moving.”

Even though the storm is not expected to make a direct landfall on any of the islands, torrential rains may still cause mudslides and flooding. Wave heights near the center of the storm could reach 20 feet, but waves will be 8-10 feet near land.