Dry air moves in for the week; tropics becoming active

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heat is on to start off the week today with highs in the low 90s and a heat index values nearing 100. We’ll stay mostly dry for the majority of Tuesday afternoon except for a few showers and storms south of Columbus along an approaching frontal boundary.

For the rest of the week, a front will move through bringing us some drier air keeping rain chances at a minimum, but an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out due to day time heating.

Along with little to no chances for rain this week, a cold front will push through that will bring less humid air making it feel more comfortable feeling. High temperatures will remain near average.

Rain chances will increase again for the weekend as we focus our attention to the tropics.

The main disturbance we are tracking that will likely impact us is currently off the coast of Mexico and this storm has the 20% chance for cyclonic formation over the next 48 hours. This disturbance will start to move Northeast where it currently has a 70% chance of cyclonic formation happening over the next 5 days. Current projections move this system into Texas/Louisiana and will likely bring scattered showers to our neck of the woods as the system moves through.

As for current storms, we have a tropical depression currently off the coast of North Carolina and it currently has a projected path to travel Northeast and miss the United States as far as landfall goes. The depression should fizzle out by Tuesday afternoon and is projected to be a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday night.

As for disturbances, we have two disturbances that we are tracking. The first is located off the coast of Africa and has a 10% chance of cyclonic formation happening over the next 48 hours. This disturbance is limited in development thanks to both a dry air aloft and upper-level winds, but it’s forecasted to have a 20% chance of cyclonic formation over the next 5 days.