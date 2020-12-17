Dry and cool for Friday before rain returns over the weekend

Right now, we have low clouds hanging around across the viewing area, which is contributing to our temperatures struggling to rise out of the upper 30s and low 40s. As we go into tonight, these clouds will clear out of the area and our temperatures will drop down into the low 30s and upper 20s, so we can expect frost across much of the area as we go into early tomorrow morning.

For Friday, we will remain dry and seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 50s across the News 3 viewing area.

We will then turn our focus to a low pressure system and cold front across parts of the western US. This system is expected to dive south and eastward along the jet stream as we go into the weekend, with the low pressure system itself stalling in the northern Gulf. Because of this, clouds will be on the increase as go throughout the day on Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s out ahead of the cold front. As we go into late Saturday night, we will see showers with this system begin to push into our area, and these will continue on-and-off throughout the day on Sunday. The cold front will then pass through as we go into very early Monday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will start out next week with mostly sunny skies and highs a little above average in the low to mid-60s before we watch potentially another weather system move towards our area for Christmas Eve.