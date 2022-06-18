We’re starting on the warm side once again, but thanks to a cool front, we’ll see our temps held down just a bit through the weekend. Highs today in the mid 90s, with low 90s for Father’s Day.

As far as heat indices go, not too much of an impact. In fact, for most of the week, because the air will be so dry, the heat index will be very close to the actual temperature. Thursday, we start to see a little bit of moisture return, and then Friday, those afternoon stray showers return.

A cold front swings down later today, and that will help keep our temps at bay through Monday, then we start to see the hotter temps return. As far as clouds and rain, nothing through Thursday. So Father’s Day is looking pretty good with highs in the low to mid 90s.

For the next 7 days, even though our highs are still above average for this time of the year, they are a little cooler than the last several days where we saw upper 90s and even 100 degrees last Wednesday. But, by midweek, those hot temps return, although there will be less humidity. How often do you get to say “dry heat” around here?

Brian