Dry and sunny to start the week

After a breezy and chilly weekend, we’ll start off the week a little warmer with less wind and more sun.

Nice day ahead with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and a little less wind compared to the weekend. High pressure will sit over us and this will keep us clear and calm today through the overnight in which we can expect temperatures to tumble into the 30s under clear skies. Back to work on Tuesday and it will be a little bit of the same only warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will begin to build in by Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front that will move through on Wednesday. A few stray showers will be possible on early Wednesday with the best chance in northern sections of the viewing area. Despite a little more cloud cover and the chance for a stray shower, Wednesday will stay mild for January standards with highs in the low 60s.

Beyond Wednesday another disturbance will move through and bring us a chance for scattered showers on both Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will continue to stay near average or slightly above. Rain will begin to clear by Friday night but clouds look to linger into the weekend.