Dry for Saturday, weather alert for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)-A few morning showers are possible with the best chance for rain mainly south of Columbus, these showers will wrap up by the mid-morning hours and then we’ll see decreasing clouds, some sun and cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Beautiful Saturday with sunny skies and highs near average, this will be short lived because a strong system will move into the southeast by Sunday.

Sunday looks very unsettled with a chance for strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and evening and possibly lingering into Monday morning. Storms look to first form out west and then move east, at the moment these storms look to have the threat for all severe weather hazards (damaging winds, hail and tornadoes).

Please be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if they are issued on Sunday and please continue to check back for information today and through Saturday.