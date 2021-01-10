Dry for Sunday before rain chances return to start off the work week

We’re still seeing low clouds hang around across much of the News 3 viewing area late this afternoon, which has contributed to our temperatures struggling to rise out of the upper 30s and low 40s. These clouds are associated with a weak shortwave, which will move out of our area as we head into the evening and overnight hours, and the clouds along with it, meaning our temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 20s and low 30s as we approach Sunday morning.

Sunday will start out cold but will be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and a few high clouds, with highs in the low to mid-50s area-wide.

Our focus will then shift to our next weather system for the early work week. A low pressure system and associated frontal system will be located in the north central Gulf of Mexico and will move towards our area as we head into Monday morning. This will bring a chance for showers across the region starting Monday afternoon and lasting into the evening and overnight hours. While there is cold air associated with this system, we are not expecting any type of wintry precipitation in our area because our temperatures will be well above freezing. But areas to our north in north AL and the north GA mountains may see a mix of rain and sleet, and maybe even some snow in the highest elevations. The showers that will move through our area with this system will then start to push out of the region early Tuesday morning as the system pushes off to the east.

High pressure will then settle back into the region for Tuesday through Thursday, keeping us sunny and dry with high temperatures around average in the mid to upper 50s. Another system will then move into the region for Friday into Saturday morning, which could bring a chance of showers back to the region for late next week.