Dry for the first half of the work week before rain moves back in Thursday into Friday

Now that a cold front has pushed through the News 3 viewing area, our temperatures are a lot more seasonal compared to where we’ve been to start off the year. There are still some high level clouds across the region, but these will clear out as we head into the overnight hours, where we’ll cool down into the mid-30s as we wake up on Monday. We will see abundant sunshine as we progress throughout the day on Monday, with just a couple high level clouds here and there as we go into the afternoon, with highs near the 60 degree mark. We will then watch a shortwave move across our area for Monday night, but this is only expected to bring in some clouds during the overnight more so than any rain.

We will then dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure settles back into the region, with highs slightly above average in the low 60s.

Our focus will then shift to our next weather system for late in the work week. A cold front and associated low pressure system is expected to move towards the region as we head into Thursday, which will bring a chance for showers across the region during most of the day Thursday. Showers are expected to linger across the region as we head into Friday as well before the cold front clears our area as we head into Friday night. The timing of this system still has many discrepancies with it, particularly with the placement of the low pressure system and the timing of the frontal passage, so it will be important to monitor the latest model runs in determining when showers will move into the region and out of the region as we get closer.

Behind this frontal passage, we will turn cooler and drier for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-50s.