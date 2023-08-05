Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for our Saturday as clouds build throughout the day. We will be keeping an eye on storms to our west that could potentially clip our southwest Alabama counties later this evening. Temperatures will reaching into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Tomorrow we will be watching another system that could bring a chance for severe weather in the evening. The primary threats will be strong winds and heavy rain.

The chance for severe weather will extend into Monday when another wave of energy moves through Monday afternoon/evening and provides as threat to the entire News 2 area. However, the primary threat remains to our north.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible each day for the rest of the extended forecast, providing little relief in our afternoon highs.