Dry for Tuesday, but rain returns for Wednesday followed by cooler temperatures

We will remain dry and mostly sunny for Tuesday as we will be between weather systems. We will start out the day cold, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, but by the afternoon we will warm into the low to mid-50s. As we progress throughout the day, clouds will begin moving into the region as well, especially into the late afternoon and evening hours.



As we head into early Wednesday morning, our next weather system will approach us from the west, bringing with it a chance for showers throughout the overnight and early morning hours. This will bring with it another cold front, which will swing through the region on Wednesday morning. Behind it, temperatures will cool, and clouds will stick around with wraparound moisture. We will not see any additional showers with this wraparound moisture, however. Clouds will then begin to clear out of the area late Wednesday into Thursday.



Thursday and Friday will both be dry and sunny, and we will likely see temperatures near freezing both mornings and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s area-wide.



As we head into the weekend, we will be watching a system out in the Pacific Northwest that will dive southeastward along the jet stream. We cannot rule out the chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday as this system stalls in the northern Gulf. We will be paying closer attention to this system, however, as we go into next Monday when it lifts back northward, with a chance of isolated showers remaining possible across the News 3 viewing area.