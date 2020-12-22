 

Dry for Wednesday before rain chances return early Christmas Eve followed by cooler temperatures

After being above-average temperature wise once again today, we will cool down into the upper 30s tonight, with just a couple high clouds here and there across the News 3 viewing area.

As we go into Wednesday, we will start out the day sunny, but we’ll start to see clouds move in throughout the afternoon out ahead of our next storm system, currently located in the southwestern US. As we go throughout Wednesday night and into early Christmas Eve morning, we will see rain showers begin to develop out ahead of a line of storms that will push through the area Christmas Eve morning with a cold front and exit the area as we head into the afternoon.

With this system, we could see a chance for some very isolated severe weather, mainly a threat of some gusty winds as this line moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has areas mainly in east Alabama under a Marginal (Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather during this time. Again, we will not be expecting any form of major severe weather, but it’s something we will continue to watch here in the First Alert Storm Center.

Following the passage of this cold front, we will cool down rapidly and wake up Christmas morning to sub-freezing temperatures (and possibly record-breaking!). Sunny and dry conditions will also return as high pressure settles back into the area for the remainder of Christmas and the weekend. We will then watch another system for a chance of showers early Monday before we dry out once again for next Tuesday, with highs generally in the upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 38°
Fair
Fair 0% 57° 38°

Wednesday

66° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 66° 53°

Thursday

59° / 27°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 100% 59° 27°

Friday

39° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 39° 23°

Saturday

49° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 27°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 56° 35°

Monday

60° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 60° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
59°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
54°

49°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
49°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
39°

40°

7 AM
Clear
2%
40°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

58°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

