Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This morning saw a wide range of morning lows, as some areas dropped into the 20s, but other struggled to get out of the lower 40s. Clouds will continue to move in from the south this evening and into tonight.

Your Saturday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but winds will quickly pick up ahead of our gulf low. Morning temperatures will trend a little bit warmer, only cooling into the low to mid 40s.

Rain chances start to ramp up by Saturday evening as this weekends system starts to move inland. This system is on track to move to our east, across portions of eastern Georgia by Sunday afternoon. The best chance and heaviest rain will move in earlier on Sunday, and will likely be out by midday.

This system will bring windy conditions this weekend with gusts up to 30 mph. Even though conditions clear by Monday, expect breezy weather to linger through the start of the week.

Behind this low pressure system, temperatures cool back off into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Many areas could even see upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Conditions will stay clear and cool through next workweek.