No chance of rain for the upcoming week with only a few fair-weather clouds possible. Conditions will be calm into the weekend with minimal wind gusts. As a cool, dry front moves through the southeast Friday night and into Saturday morning any clouds we have will clear up. This will leave us with clear skies and a lot more sunshine for the start of next week. This front will also bring even drier conditions with dew points dropping into the 30s. For our extended forecast, things will remain dry as we have no expected rainfall for the next two weeks.

Temperatures will start to warm up over the next few days, rising into the upper 80s by Friday. However, with the cool dry front moving through on Friday, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 70s for the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Our morning lows will stay in the 50s for the week ahead and into next week as well.