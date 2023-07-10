5:30PM

5:00PM

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Just a few pop showers this afternoon, but drier conditions for the overnight. Temperatures cooler today in the 80s and readings will dip into the 70s again overnight.

Tomorrow, readings begin to warm back up into the low to mid 90s. Conditions staying dry with clouds building in the afternoon.

Heading towards the end of the week, showers and storm will come back into the forecast Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will also continue to heat up into the mid 90s by Tuesday and will linger in the low to mid 90s through next Monday. With high humidity and high temperatures, feel like values will reach into the triple digits. We will stay hot and humid this weekend.