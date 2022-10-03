No chance of rain for the upcoming week with a few fair-weather clouds possible. Conditions remain slightly breezy with winds gusts of up to 15 mph over the next 24 hours. As a dry front moves through the southeast Friday night through Saturday morning any clouds will clear up, and we will also be seeing drier and cooler conditions with our dew points dropping into the 30s.

Temperatures will start to warm up over the next few days, rising into the upper 80s by Friday. However, with the dry front on Friday, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 70s for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.