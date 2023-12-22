Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the upper 50s and mid 60s, with warmer readings across our southern counties. Passing clouds will continue for the rest of the evening and through the overnight.

For your Saturday, we will see mostly sunny skies with just a few passing high clouds. Morning lows will once again be in the lower 40s, before trending warmer in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 60s.

Clouds move back in early for your Christmas Eve, and we will stay dry for the majority of the day. Shower start to move in late that evening/ into the overnight. Rain coverage will continue to build as we head towards Christmas morning. The heaviest of the rain is set to move in late Christmas morning/early afternoon.

Showers will start to fizzle out by Tuesday morning, but clouds will linger through the rest of the school week. Readings will drop back into the lower 40s by Thursday morning and into the 30s by Friday.