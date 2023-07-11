6PM Update:

5PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a few pop up showers earlier this afternoon, we will stay dry in the overnight as clouds move in from the north. Temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 70s and conditions will remain humid overnight.

Tomorrow we will stay dry for the first half of the day, but stray showers and storms may be possible later in the afternoon. Any showers that do pop up will quickly dissipate after sunset. Highs tomorrow will reach again in the mid-90s.

Storm activity will continue to build as we head towards the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible Friday and Saturday. Even though temperatures will linger in the low to mid 90s, because of increased humidity, feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits over the weekend.