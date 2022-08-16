Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A drier air mass will make for a more pleasant evening tonight and even for a little star gazing.

The cool front is well south of our region and strong to severe storms are across most of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama.

This same front will lift back towards the north tomorrow and will bring a few showers north of Columbus but most of the stronger storms will remain along the front and south of the front.

The front will direct an area of low pressure across the front which will enhance these storms. Once these few disturbances cross the region through Thursday, we will get back to only a few hit or miss showers or storms for the weekend.

Next week another cool front slides through and increases our coverage for storms once again. Readings will cool down to the 80s because of the cloud cover and storms.