Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After several days of showers and storms thanks to a slow moving low pressure system, we finally have drier conditions today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The first half of our Sunday will be pleasant, but we are tracking an MCS moving in from the northwest. Models disagree on whether this system will fizzle out as it makes its way through north Georgia and north Alabama.

A cool front will move through Monday and this will bring the possibility of showers and storms later Monday into early Tuesday.

A break from the rain later in the week, but another system at the end of the week will bring another round of showers and storms.

The big story this week is rising temperatures. Readings will be in the 90s all week with highs reaching into the mid-90s by the end of the week.