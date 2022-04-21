We’ll be pretty seasonable tonight as we cool off into the mid 50s. Just watch out for some patchy fog in the morning.

We have an area of high pressure located just northeast of Atlanta, and that’s going to cause any systems or showers associated with them to ride right over the top of us. Friday morning, we’ll be waking up with lots of sunshine and that’s going to be the story for much of the weekend ahead as that high pressure stays put and helps to keep the showers away. It will start to break down toward the end of the weekend though. Highs this weekend will be above average as we top out in the mid 80s.

We could see a few clouds this weekend, but we’ll still see mostly sunny skies, and the rain holds off until Tuesday. And, that Tuesday system, doesn’t look overly impressive. Right now, we don’t expect any severe weather.

Have a great weekend and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian