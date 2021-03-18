Drying out and calm for the second half of the day

After several rounds of strong storms in the Valley, we finally begin to dry out and calm down.

This afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks, highs today reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Cooler and dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

This weekend: Not bad this weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures will stay rather cool with highs in the low to middle 60s.

After this weekend we will warm up to the low 70s for the beginning of the work week, we will continue to warm up through the work week to the middle 70s by Wednesday.