Drying out today but more rain expected on Tuesday

Finally! We are getting some much-needed rainfall.

A few lingering showers this morning and then we’ll likely dry out and stay mostly to partly cloudy over the region with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A stationary front to our south will begin to lift north as a warm front starting tonight into Tuesday, this means that our rain chances will start to go up Tuesday morning and into the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals Tuesday could range from 1 inch to a few locally higher amounts, this will be enough to at least ease some of the drought conditions.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning and early afternoon along a cold front. Behind the front clouds will clear and cool air will move in, temperatures heading into Thursday morning could drop into the low 50s and upper 40s for some.

We’ll keep the cool temperatures and sun to end the week then our next system will arrive this weekend and into early next week.