Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking widespread showers early this morning and areas of patchy fog. Showers will begin to decrease as we head towards midday, however, northern counties will still see showers through the evening. Temperatures will only reach into the mid to upper 50s later this afternoon.

Overnight, areas of patchy fog will likely develop. Overcast conditions will last through tomorrow, and a few pop up showers will still be possible. Afternoon highs will be similar to today.

After a brief break from the rain for the start of the week, a tropical system brings rain back into the forecast midweek. Showers will be possible again on Tuesday and will likely last through Thursday before tapering off at the end of the week. Temperatures will remain well below average before heating up to near average next weekend.