Ebb and flow of our First Alert Forecast, but it remains hot

Wednesday’s forecast proved to be on target for our best chances for rain and storms those chances moving into Thursday become more sporadic and less in coverage. The ebb and flow of our surface high pressure ridge will slowly build back into the region from the east but there will be a weak surface boundary Thursday afternoon for “NOT AS” intense as Wednesday’s weather.

The forecast will be trending mostly stable, which means more mid to upper 90s, as we approach the weekend. Low to mid 70s for overnight low temperatures…Next week it’ll be hard pressed for us to see the stalled cool front towards our north bringing any added cool relief to the region, instead expect the typical sunny start to the day and pop-up afternoon showers and storms into the region.

Tropical Atlantic: We will see a more active Caribbean and wave development likely late July into early August…Stay tuned we are not even at the peak of the T.A. Hurricane season.