Ebb and flow of our First Alert Forecast, but it remains hot

Wednesday’s forecast proved to be on target for  our best chances for rain and storms those chances moving into Thursday become more sporadic and less in coverage. The ebb and flow of our surface high pressure ridge will slowly build back into the region from the east but there will be a weak surface boundary Thursday afternoon  for “NOT AS” intense as Wednesday’s weather.

The forecast will be trending mostly stable, which means more mid to upper 90s, as we approach the weekend. Low to mid 70s for overnight low temperatures…Next week it’ll be hard pressed for us to see the stalled cool front towards our north bringing any added cool relief to the region, instead expect the typical sunny start to the day and pop-up afternoon showers and storms into the region.

Tropical Atlantic: We will see a more active Caribbean and wave development likely late July into early August…Stay tuned we are not even at the peak of the T.A. Hurricane season.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

97° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 96° 76°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

