Elsa comes and goes this afternoon just in time for the weekend

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for the remainder of the afternoon due to the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa. This is the only effect we will receive from the storm along with some gusty winds.

Thursday and Friday, our rain chances will decrease calling for only stray showers in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Clearing up nicely for the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. We could see a stray shower or storm in the afternoon on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry.

Into next week, instability increases once again leaving us with the chance for stray to isolated showers each afternoon into the extended forecast and temperatures will rebound into the low 90’s.