Enjoy the low 90s now, upper 90s move in by early next week.

After a fairly cool start to the day, temperatures will warm up for this afternoon with highs in the low to a few middle 90s.

Most of us will be partly cloudy to mostly clear this morning then transitioning to partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and into the late evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the low 70s.

Partly cloudy and warm to end the week with highs in the low 90s, look for a chance of isolated showers and storms for Friday afternoon and evening. The chance for showers and storms will continue into the weekend into early next week with the chance becoming more sporadic by the end of the weekend and into next week.

The big story by Monday will be the heat as high pressure builds in and temperatures begin to rise, highs on Monday will reach the mid-90s and then into the upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will also be on the rise as well and it will most likely feel like the triple digits on Monday through the middle of next week.