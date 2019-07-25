Enjoy the outdoors, the weather is nothing like July

The high pressure ridge continues to build across the region, with rain and thunderstorms on hold for most of the weekend and for most of the region. We don’t get too many of these days in the month of July. The extended forecast remains near average, when we approach the lower 90s early next week, with only a sporadic pop-up shower and storm. No help from the tropics either from the thunderstorm complex across the stalled out frontal boundary, the National Hurricane Center is no longer investigating this area.

Enjoy the early morning cooler than average morning’s and less humid afternoons.