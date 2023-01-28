After temperatures dipped below freezing again this morning, readings will warm into the lower 60s. Enjoy the sunshine today while you can, because the unsettled pattern will return tomorrow.

Readings will warm tomorrow morning almost 10 degrees with lows in the low-40s. We will start to see clouds build throughout the day tomorrow, with showers and storms moving in late tomorrow afternoon. These showers will linger through the night and for our Monday morning commute, but conditions will clear by midday on Monday.

After a brief break from the rain Monday afternoon, we will see showers return Tuesday morning, with stray showers lingering through Thursday morning. Another system will move through late Thursday and last through much of Friday. This will bring showers and even a rumble of thunder on Friday.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week with readings reaching into the upper 60s on Monday. These readings will remain stable in the mid-60s much of next week. However, temperatures will begin to fall back into the 50s at the end of next week.