Enjoy today, cold air is on the way

The title says it all, enjoy today while you can because cold and windy conditions are set to move in by Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move in Tuesday morning bringing us a chance for rain, temperatures will drop quickly behind the front. Temperatures will start off in the 50s but by lunch time we’ll drop to the 40s and then into the 30s by the evening commute.

Wednesday will be a shock to the system as we start off the day in the upper 20s, slowly warming up to the upper 40s to right around 50 in the afternoon with sunny skies. While it will still be chilly, temperatures will eventually warm up to the 50s by Thursday.