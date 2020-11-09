Eta continues to surge on multiple fronts, with a possibility of shifting northward after picking up moisture in Florida

More high clouds are lifting across the region, associated with a weak disturbance that will be responsible for keeping Eta in the Gulf of Mexico and the extended forecast.

A weak wave of energy will lift off the coast of Georgia and back into our area for the weekend. This may bring a few light sprinkles or a brief shower.

In the meantime, there is very little chance of rainfall until, the middle of next week when a cold front enters the region and draws Eta’s moisture northward.

This front will stall and temperatures will remain from the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The strength of the storm should hold steady because of upper-level winds not being favorable for strengthening Eta beyond a tropical storm.

The only consistency on the models is that the demise of Eta will come from a second, stronger front late next week (Friday?) that would shear the cyclone, which means it could be remnants of heavy rain and showers across the WRBL viewing area, or potentially a tropical depression.

At this time, each run has it extending farther out in the extended forecast, but if anything changes before then, it could get here sooner, not later.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 69°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 20% 79° 69°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 70°

Thursday

81° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 63°

Friday

77° / 62°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 77° 62°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 74° 65°

Sunday

76° / 62°
Showers
Showers 60% 76° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

76°

5 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

6 PM
Showers
50%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

