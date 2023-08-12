Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot day in store for your Saturday. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the upper 90s, but some of us could hit the triple digits. A majority of our east Alabama counties as well as Clay, Quitman, and Randolph counties are under a Excessive Heat Warning until tomorrow evening as feel like temperatures reach up to 113 degrees. The rest of the News 3 area is under a Heat Advisory.

This evening we will be watching an MCS to our north as it moves through northern Alabama. Our northern counties are under a slight risk for severe weather with primary threats being damaging wind and small hail. This system is expected to weaken as it moves through the News 3 viewing area this evening.

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast, but rain chances will taper off after the middle of the week after a front brings some slightly drier air into the southeast.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through the middle of the week. A cool front will help to cool highs back into the lower 90s, and feel like temperatures will become more tolerable.