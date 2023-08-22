5:30PM

5:00PM

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Scorching temperatures again this afternoon as many areas reached into the upper 90s. Tomorrow, expect another round of dangerous heat. Some areas could see triple digits tomorrow afternoon. As a result, Heat Advisories are in effect again tomorrow until 10PM ET. Macon, Bullock, and Barbour counties are now under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9PM ET Wednesday as feel like temperatures get up to 113 degrees.

Dangerous heat will linger through the end of the school week as a dome of high pressure lingers over most of the United States. But at the start of next week, a little bit of relief will move back into the First Alert Forecast.

Temperatures will cool back into the lower 90s by next Monday. Moisture will return to the forecast Sunday, as stray showers move in that evening. Showers will linger through the first half of next week.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Harold has weakened into a tropical depression as it continues to move inland in Texas. This storm continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds up to 45 mph to parts of southern California. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Franklin is still moving slowly to the south of Puerto Rico. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to move northward and increase in strength, becoming a hurricane by the end of the week.