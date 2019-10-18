Expect strong winds south and east of Columbus, gusts in East Central Alabama as Nestor makes landfall Saturday

STORM #1 (T.S. Nestor-Saturday):

T.S. Nestor finally showing a center of circulation and now a named storm. The Nestor is expected to make landfall east of Panama City, Fl Saturday morning and rapidly weakening over land. It’ll have a short duration, with the most measurable rainfall in the NEWS 3 VIEWING area occurring in the overnight through Noon. The rainfall rates will be anywhere from .25” -1.5” (greater amounts south and east of Columbus, Georgia).

The general model consensus for wind will also be stronger south and east of Columbus throughout the day. East central Alabama will see gusts from the east 15-30, while farther south and east of Columbus will experience top gusts 20-40. This will fall mainly under the criteria of a wind advisory and the biggest threat will be weakened trees and limbs snapping or toppling over, so power lines may be a target but gain this is the worst case scenario.

STORM #2 (Cold Front – Monday late-Tuesday early):

This will be a stronger cold front than previous ones and is responsible for pushing Nestor out of the region quickly and forcing it south and east of our region. The timing of the passage of the front will be late Monday into the early overnight (morning) hours of Tuesday. The main threat across our Alabama counties may be a few storms elevating and producing isolated damaging wind. It’ll clear by Tuesday and sunshine, breezy, and slightly cooler readings will follow.

So, Tuesday PM through Thursday bonus days… Low to mid 70s for highs and upper 40s to lower 50s for lows.

STORM #3 (Cold Front Friday-Saturday A.M.):

This right now appears to be a slow moving cold front, so much of the day Friday may just be a scattered variety of showers and thunderstorms lingering through the early morning hours Saturday before it clears and becomes sunny and breezy for Spooktacular and 5K Howl later that night. This forecast will be changing but this is just a good reminder of a late week change.