EXPLAINER: Wild December Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The wild December weather started last Friday across the mid south and continues through mid month across the Plains, Midwest and upper Mississippi Valley with unprecedented conditions.

This can all be explained by an unseasonable setup, which typically occurs in the spring and summer months across the Midwest and Plains. We will start with a deep area of low pressure craving a path down through the Rockies.

That system has considerable cold Canadian air associated with it. And towards the south warm air is driven northward and intersecting the cold air in the regions mentioned above.

We will call it a southeast high pressure trouble maker, because the high pressure helps to increase upper level winds which feeds moisture at high altitudes. With both systems combined it creates a volatile wind and spinning in the atmosphere which leads to damaging wind and violent tornadoes.